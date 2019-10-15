Giuliani says he won’t comply with a congressional subpoena

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 1:52 pm

Luka Banda/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald's Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC News on Tuesday he is not complying with a congressional subpoena.



Giuliani tells ABC News “if they enforce it then we will see what happens.”



Giuliani went on to tell ABC News he is no longer retaining the services of Jon Sale, who was acting as his attorney for this matter. Giuliani says that if Congress seeks to enforce a subpoena then he will retain counsel.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back