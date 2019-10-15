LONGVIEW — A public survey is now available to gather opinions on two options for the welcome monument that will be positioned at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway in Longview. In an earlier public meeting the city presented various ideas and gathered input for the development of the landmark. The marker is being added as a part of a planned reconfiguration of the intersection approved by the 2018 bond package.

The effort is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 North towards Downtown. The survey is available at https://longviewentryway.metroquest.com/