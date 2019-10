SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A veteran South Texas firefighter has died after being struck by a commercial vehicle while responding to a call at a San Antonio hotel. The San Antonio Fire Department reports 49-year-old Greg Garza died Tuesday. Chief Charles Hood says the death appears to be an accident. A department statement says firefighters were called to a Comfort Suites to assist with an electrical issue. Hood says Garza got off a firetruck, apparently tripped or stumbled and was hit by a passing van. The driver remained at the scene. Garza was pronounced dead at a hospital. Mayor Ron Nirenberg offered condolences and tweeted that Garza had honorably served as a San Antonio firefighter for 17 years.