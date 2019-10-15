Today is Tuesday October 15, 2019
Dallas University Evacuates Following Threatening Call

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 3:48 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A private university in Dallas has evacuated its campus after a threatening message was received that prompted a lockdown. Officials at Dallas Baptist University say a bomb threat was received Tuesday by a campus police dispatcher. The school of approximately 4,800 students was evacuated and classes were cancelled for the day. Those who were unable to evacuate the campus were told to find shelter at the campus athletic center. People were barred from coming onto campus as university officers and other police patrolled and secured the area.

