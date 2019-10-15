Today is Tuesday October 15, 2019
Surprise! Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with epic photo alongside ‘Friends’ cast

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 4:04 pm
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(NEW YORK) — It’s the moment many fans have been waiting for: Jennifer Aniston has officially joined Instagram.

Aniston shocked the internet on Tuesday morning by posting an epic group photo along with the Friends cast on one of social media’s biggest platforms.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she wrote in her caption.

Since releasing her initial post, Aniston has already received over 2.3 million likes and has already gained more than 261,000 followers in a matter of hours.

In Aniston’s bio, she writes, “My friends call me Jen,” and she currently follows under 100 people that include notables such as Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, and Adam Sandler.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

