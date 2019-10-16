BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Marshals Service, the agency tasked with tracking down the nation’s most dangerous fugitives, released a partial list of its "15 Most Wanted" -- those criminals believed to be the most dangerous to the public. In addition to Lester Eubanks, whose case is profiled in the new ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man?," the U.S. Marshals Service currently has nine fugitives on its list. The Marshals recently captured two people from the list and plan to add four more by the end of this year. The list -- which is alphabetical -- is a mix of recent fugitives and those who escaped custody years ago. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the fugitives on the list have all committed a “very heinous crime.” “Those that are on the list are not only the worst of the worst, but they represent all types of egregious crimes,” said Scott Ley, chief inspector of the domestic investigations branch in the U.S. Marshals Service. Ley says when compiling such a short list, agents have to decide between, for example, a homicide suspect and a child sexual molester. “Both are egregious crimes, but if we already have a homicide suspect on the list, we might try to shine a light on the child victimization case,” he said. In addition to Eubanks, the following fugitives -- as described by the U.S. Marshals Service -- are the most dangerous criminals currently at-large: 1. Raymond Abbott-Baerga (also known as Robo-Cop) Raymond Abbot-Baerga, 58, has been on the run since 1998. He escaped from a maximum security facility in Puerto Rico while waiting to be sentenced for smuggling weapons, including automatic rifles. Authorities said “the weapons ultimately were being distributed to local gangs and drug cartels in Puerto Rico that had strong ties to groups in Colombia.” Baerga is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has scars on both wrists and should be considered “armed and quite dangerous,” according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal Service. 2. David Allen Bonness David Allen Bonness, 51, has been on the run from authorities in South Dakota since 2013. He has been charged with more than 14 counts of rape in connection with the abuse of a young girl. Bonness had allegedly been sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl since she was 12. Authorities said when Bonness was asked to give a DNA sample, he stopped the interview and left. The next day when police got a search warrant to collect Bonness’ DNA, he had already fled. Bonness is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. “Based on the nature of his crimes, Bonness poses a significant threat to the public, especially children,” according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. 3. Anthony Seth Burroughs Anthony Seth Burroughs, 40, is wanted by the Tucson Police Department in Arizona for first-degree murder. Burroughs allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man in 2000, and police believe he fled the country within 24 hours of the crime. According to authorities, he may be in the Philippines working as a tattoo artist. Burroughs is 5 feet, 8 inches and was 200 pounds at the time of the crime. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, he has several tattoos: the name “Adriana” on his chest, “Burroughs” on his back, “Hate” on his left arm and “Love” on his right arm. 4. Larry Porter Chism Larry Porter Chism, 70, has been on the run since 1978 after escaping from a county jail in Arkansas. This was Chism’s second prison escape. The first time Chism broke out of prison, he was serving a 40-year sentence for armed robbery and narcotics violations. According to U.S. Marshals public affairs specialist Dave Oney, Chism and several other inmates were allowed to go to a bowling alley. During the trip, Chism went to the bathroom and pulled out a gun, shooting a guard. Chism then stole a car and hijacked a plane. Four days later, authorities tracked Chism down in Arkansas and put him back in county jail, which he broke out of in 1978 and has been on the run ever since. Chism is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. 5. David Benjamin Creamer David Benjamin Creamer, 73, has been on the run since 1997 when he failed to show up at an Arizona district court after violating the terms of his pretrial release. Creamer was charged with distributing child pornography, money laundering and firearms violations. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, from 1992 to 1995, Creamer produced more than 100,000 pornographic diskettes for worldwide distribution. Creamer is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 220 pounds, and has scars on his upper lip and on the back of his neck. 6. Dan William Hiers Daniel William Hiers Jr., 46, is a former police officer and has been on the run for 11 years. In 2004, Hiers was charged with molesting a child, but was released on bond. He was supposed to surrender himself in 2005, but failed to show up at the sheriff’s department. When authorities went to Heirs’ house, they found his wife dead with a gunshot to her head. According to a news release by the U.S. Marshals Service, South Carolina police believe Heirs was responsible for the murder of his wife. Hiers is 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 210 pounds. 7. Robert Lee King Robert Lee King, 55, has been on the run for 13 years. According to authorities in Tennnessee, King allegedly murdered his girlfriend and attempted to murder her 20-year-old daughter. In a news release by the U.S. Marshals Service, it states that after attacking the daughter, King ran away. King is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 185 pounds. 8. Frederick Cecil McLean Frederick Cecil McLean, 68, has been on the run for 14 years. He was charged with molesting young women. Authorities said McLean may have molested multiple young girls for approximately 25 years. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, McLean was a Jehovah’s Witness and found his victims through people he met in church, according to officials in San Diego. McLean is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 170 pounds. 9. John Ruffo John Ruffo, 65, failed to surrender himself after being released on a $10 million bond. He was sentenced in 17 years in federal prison for bank fraud, money laundering and wire fraud. Ruffo and a partner set up a fraudulent business scheme, defrauding the U.S. and foreign banks of $350 million, according to a news release by the U.S. Marshals Service. Ruffo has been on the run since 1998. He is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US Marshals Service releases part of its '15 Most Wanted' list

October 16, 2019

