SMITH COUNTY — A new courthouse could be in the near future, but not without voter input. According to our news partner KETK, before a plan is presented, Smith County officials want to hear from the public. They want to know if a new courthouse is needed, where it should go, what factors are most important, and what questions need to be answered. Information will be gathered through summer 2020 and then a vote for the proposed plan will be called upon in November of 2020. For more information regarding the plans, visit the county website: https://www.smith-county.com/online-services/online-county-services/court-house-planning