NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The final season of NBC’s Will & Grace, originally slated for a midseason start, has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 24, 9:30 p.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It replaces the Kal Penn comedy Sunnyside, which drew the lowest ratings of any first-year show on the Big Four networks thus far this season.

After one more airing this Thursday, The network will air the remainder of the Sunnyside on NBC.com, the NBC app and other digital platforms.

Will & Grace, entering its 11th season, and third since it was revived in 2017, will run for 18 episodes. Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally star.

