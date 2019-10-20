WASHINGTON (AP) — Long after more flamboyant colleagues flamed out of President Donald Trump’s favor amid ethics scandals, low-profile and folksy Rick Perry survived in the Cabinet in part by steering clear of controversy. Until now. The former Texas governor said Thursday he was quitting as energy secretary by year’s end. The announcement came as the House impeachment investigation highlighted his work in Ukraine, where he promoted U.S. natural gas and where Trump hoped to find dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump said that Perry, one of his longest serving Cabinet members, had planned for months to leave. No evidence has emerged that Perry explicitly pressured Ukrainian officials to comply with Trump’s push to investigate a Ukraine natural gas company where Biden’s son Hunter was a board member. It’s a central part of the impeachment investigation.