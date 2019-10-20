HOUSTON (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed 14-foot-high natural sand dunes in the latest version of its up to $32 billion plan for protecting the Houston and Galveston areas from hurricane-related storm surges. The plan calls for establishing roughly 44 miles of dunes and floodgates that would run from High Island to San Luis Pass, as well as ecosystem restoration farther south, the Houston Chronicle reported. The sand dune field is among a series of revisions the Corps recently made to the draft coastal barrier alignment released last year. The original proposal was to build levees that would run parallel to FM 3005 on Galveston Island and Texas 87 on Bolivar Peninsula but behind the dune line. This plan for the harder barrier would have left thousands of homes adjacent to the beach exposed to flooding and likely required extensive eminent domain buyouts.