TYLER — Jason’s Deli and Nothing Bundt Cakes located inside the Broadway Market Center are officially back open for business after being closed for nearly two weeks due to plumbing issues. Our news partner KETK was first to report that the shopping center had been closed down after the restaurant, Jason’s Deli contacted the city with plumbing and sewer issues. When city water came to investigate they found kitchen utensils and roots inside the old, damaged pipes. The discovery led the city to suggest any of the businesses that require water to operate, should close down. In a Facebook post issued on Friday afternoon, Jason’s Deli announced that the restaurant is open for business again. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Starbucks and Marble Slab Creamery have also reopened.