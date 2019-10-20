ANDERSON COUNTY — A suspect wanted in connection to the reported shooting of a deputy has been killed following a standoff with law enforcement officials. The unidentified suspect was located in the Montalba area Saturday evening, when a shootout with officers occurred. The suspect was killed. According to our news partner KETK, the initial incident happened when an Anderson County deputy went to a mobile home park on FM 320 to check on a suspected stolen vehicle. According to witnesses, the suspect fired several shots at the deputy, then fled the scene in the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy was struck at least once. The unidentified deputy was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.