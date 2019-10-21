Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney(NEW YORK) — We assume that Katherine Schwarzenegger is many things to her new hubby Chris Pratt — but a chef is not one of them.

The Marvel movie star took to Instagram to take a good-natured jab at Katherine’s cooking skills — or lack thereof — complete with a photo of what appears to be a charcoal briquette on a plate.

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all,” Pratt noted.

“To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up…'”

Pratt added, “As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours.”

The actor added sweetly, “I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

