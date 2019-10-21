konstantin32/iStock(PARIS) -- France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office announced Monday morning that investigations into the terror attacks on Nov. 13, 2015 that killed 130 people in Paris have ended. The attacks at cafes, a Bataclan concert hall, and outside a stadium in Saint-Denis -- which also wounded more than 350 -- were the deadliest committed on French soil since the Second World War. Four years after ISIS claimed responsibility, the investigations revealed a much larger jihadist cell behind these attacks with ramifications throughout Europe but mainly in Belgium, according to AFP. On March 22, 2016, the cell also hit the Brussels airport and metro, killing 32 people. The five magistrates who investigated the attacks indicted 14 people, 11 of whom were placed in pre-trial detention. The other three were placed under court supervision, according to the prosecutor's office's press release. Among them is Salah Abdeslam, the only member still alive of the three jihadist commandos who perpetrated the attacks, who is currently being held in France after his arrest in Belgium in 2016. A total of 1,740 people, including victims and the families of the victims, will be civil parties in the trial against him and other suspects, which is not expected to happen for another year. French judges closed another investigation on Monday, according to local newspaper Franceinfo, relating to the foiled terror attack on the Thalys train linking Paris to Amsterdam in which a member of the same terrorist cell responsible for the 2015 attacks, armed with a Kalashnikov, opened fire and wounded two passengers. The 26 year-old attacker was famously overpowered by three American soldiers on vacation. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judges close investigations into 2015 Paris and Bataclan terror attacks that killed 130

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2019 at 9:52 am

