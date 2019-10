QUITMAN — Stitchin’ Heaven opened their Texas themed doors on Monday, welcoming customers to the largest quilt shop in Texas. The brand new 17,500 sq. ft. facility features thousands of quality fabrics and quilting kits, and a wide variety of unique programs including Block of the Month, cruises, retreats, classes and more. The Greater Quitman Area Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony with local dignitaries, community leaders, and well wishers.