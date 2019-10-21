TYLER — TJC Homecoming Week officially began on Monday morning, with the traditional drum beat ceremony on the steps of Rogers Student Center. College President Dr. Juan E. Mejia, lead the countdown to the drum beat. The rhythm will continue 24 hours a day, all week long, leading up to the kick off of Saturday’s homecoming football game. As they have since 1948, students, employees and alumni volunteer their time to keep the drum beating. The Apache Punch Drumline and TJC cheerleaders were part of the kick-off and the homecoming court was introduced.