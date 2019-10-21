Today is Monday October 21, 2019
Teenager Killed After Minor Fires Gun

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2019 at 2:49 pm
LONGVIEW — One man is dead after being shot by a minor just before 4 p.m. on Sunday in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police were dispatched to a home on South Green St. Investigators learned that several people were looking at a gun. An adolescent picked up the gun and hit 19-year-old Johntavius Dantarveus Jenkins, in the chest. Jenkins died at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center. It is unclear if the shooting was intentional, detectives continue to investigate, it is unclear if charges will be filed.

