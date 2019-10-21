Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has released the final trailer for the third season of The Crown, and in it, we see Oscar-winner Olivia Colman under strain as Queen Elizabeth II.

Season three sees the Queen’s kingdom rapidly changing, from the Cold War through the Space Age, and into the challenges of the late ’60s and ’70s.

A cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a Changin'” illustrates that point.

As Colman replaces Claire Foy as Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter now plays Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby in the role.

“This country was great when I took the throne,” Elizabeth laments to Margaret. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

Margaret responds cooly, “It’s only fallen apart if we say it has. That’s the thing about the monarchy: We paper over the cracks.”

“We have all made sacrifices,” Elizabeth states at the trailer’s close. “It is not a choice. It is a duty.”

This season also stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne; Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles; Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon; Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Emma Corrin has been cast as Princess Diana, but she won’t be introduced until season four.

The Crown Season 3 launches globally on Sunday, November 17.

