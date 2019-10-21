

DALLAS (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties following severe overnight storms including a tornado that battered parts of Dallas. Some of those counties are in East Texas. Abbott’s declaration Monday makes state resources available to local officials, plus waives certain regulations to allow utilities to bring in out-of-state resources. The counties covered are: Cass; Cameron; Collin; Dallas; Ellis; Erath; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Panola; Rains; Rockwall; Rusk; Tarrant; Van Zandt; and Wood.