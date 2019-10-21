Today is Monday October 21, 2019
Tyler Begins Temporary Water Disinfectant Process

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2019 at 3:29 pm
TYLER — The City of Tyler started its disinfection process to free chlorine on Monday. The run time goes through Nov. 18. Officials do not expect any noticeable changes in water quality as a result of the temporary conversion. However, some individuals may notice taste and odor changes and a slight discoloration to the water. The city will convert from chloramines back to free chlorine. This is a very routine practice industry wide. Tyler began using this process for annual, routine maintenance in October 2014.

