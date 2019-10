TYLER — A Tyler man was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Monday for selling child porn over Facebook. According to our news partner KETK, Andrew Armstrong, 27, was charged in May following a year-long investigation by Tyler police. The look into Armstrong started after a facebook tip showed that he sent a user child porn that he requested through his account. One of the victims in the images he sent was as young as eight years old. Armstrong, could have received up to 20 years.