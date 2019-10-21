Crews race to stop brush fire in Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2019 at 4:45 pm

iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- Firefighters are racing to stop a brush fire that is threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades, an oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood.



The blaze, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time, consumed 18 acres in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.



The fire has now spread to 30 acres.



No injuries have been reported, officials said.



Some residents were seen holding hoses and trying to wet down a hillside before abandoning the scene and fleeing once the flames grew closer.



The fire has threatened several homes but no structures have been damaged at this time, officials said.



Some homes are under mandatory evacuation orders.



A cause of the fire has not been determined.



About 150 firefighters are working the scene by ground and air. Crews are expected to be at the scene through the night.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back