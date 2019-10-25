Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he would attend the World Series in Washington Sunday night, although there is a chance the series might not last that long. The World Series is the best of seven games; with the Washington Nationals up two games to none over the Houston Astros, and with two more games before Sunday, it is possible the series might not even extend to Sunday. Trump joked to reporters in the Oval Office that he was not sure if he would throw out the first pitch. "I don’t know," he said, when asked if he would do it. "They’re going to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy.” The fall classic returned to the nation's capital this week for the first time in 86 years. In 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt threw out the first pitch. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

President Trump to attend World Series Sunday (if it lasts that long)

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2019 at 6:07 am

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he would attend the World Series in Washington Sunday night, although there is a chance the series might not last that long.



The World Series is the best of seven games; with the Washington Nationals up two games to none over the Houston Astros, and with two more games before Sunday, it is possible the series might not even extend to Sunday.



Trump joked to reporters in the Oval Office that he was not sure if he would throw out the first pitch.



"I don’t know," he said, when asked if he would do it. "They’re going to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy.”



The fall classic returned to the nation's capital this week for the first time in 86 years.



In 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt threw out the first pitch.



