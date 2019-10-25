TYLER — The grand opening of Southside Park in Tyler has been moved due to weather issues. On Nov. 16 the City of Tyler Parks and Rec Department and Tyler Area Ambucs will be cutting the ribbon on the new inclusive playground at Southside Park. The festivities will happen at 10 a.m. for the playground that feature ramps, swings and slides and accommodate kids with mobility disabilities and wheelchairs. These accommodations will allow children to enjoy the same playground regardless of their abilities.

The inclusive playground will be the first one of its kind in Tyler. Sponsors will be present with booths. Refreshments will be provided at Southside Park, on Shiloh Rd.