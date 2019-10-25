Today is Friday October 25, 2019
Judge rules Justice Department must turn Mueller evidence over to House Judiciary Committee

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2019 at 3:02 pm
YinYang/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department must turn certain portions of former special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury evidence over to the House Judiciary Committee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

