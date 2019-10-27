HENDERSON COUNTY — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a text scam related to voter registration. According to our news partner KETK, HSCO says the office has received several calls from county residents who have received text messages saying they are not registered to vote. The messages ask the citizens to reply to the text. On Saturday the department encouraged residents not to reply to the text, should you receive it. If you have concerns about your voter registration status, or just want to check it, you should go to the Texas Secretary of State’s voter registration website and check on it there. We have provided a link to the post that was published by the department below.

