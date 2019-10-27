TYLER — Children’s playhouses constructed by East Texas businesses and schools will be on display in the downtown Tyler plaza starting Sunday evening through Nov. 2. It is part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. All 6 of the life-sized playhouses have a different theme and will be auctioned off. East Texans place a bid online for their favorite design. The highest on-line bids will continue at a live auction at a ticketed event on Saturday, Nov. 2. Complete rules are available on the website http://www.playhousesontheplaza.com.

The third annual event is a major fundraiser for Habitat. Tickets to the dinner and live auction are $125 and can be purchased through Oct. 29. The presenting sponsor for the event is Advance’d Temporaries, Inc. The unique benefit features six life-sized playhouses all with different themes. “This year we have so many creative designs,” said Rebecca Berkley, director of development for Habitat. “Everyone in East Texas can participate in the event by bidding in our on-line auction for their favorite playhouse.