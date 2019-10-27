TYLER — Preparations are well underway for The Junior League of Tyler’s 41st Annual Mistletoe & Magic Gala, that is moving to Willow Brook Country Club. This year’s fundraising soiree will be held on November 16th. Traditionally, the festivities mark the kick off into the holiday season in Tyler. The evening will include dinner and dancing, music by Manhattan and a live auction you won’t want to miss. The Mistletoe & Magic Gala is open to the public and tickets may be purchased online at http://www.juniorleagueoftyler.org or the Junior League Office on S. Donnybrook Ave.

Event Information Gala 7:00pm –11:00pm

Silent Auction 7:00pm –10:00 pm

Live Auction 9:00pm

Admission is $125 per person Cocktail Attire.

As the League’s largest fundraiser, all Mistletoe & Magic special event ticket proceeds go back to the community of Smith County. The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.