MARSHALL — On Saturday afternoon ,the city of Marshall got reports that a man had been shot at the Bel Aire Manor apartment complex. The male was discovered at the location with several gunshot wounds. Medical personnel determined that he was already dead. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. Charles Ray Mason, 31, of Marshall was identified by witnesses as the shooter. He was located a short distance from the scene, and arrested on the charge of murder.