ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State. He announced his death in an address to the nation from the White House. Al-Baghdadi was last seen alive in a video in April. There had been a $25 million U.S. bounty on the head of al-Baghdadi, who, in his only previous video, recorded in a Mosul mosque in 2014, called himself "Caliph," or leader of all Muslims. Rumors had swirled since at least 2014 that al-Baghdadi had been wounded, or possibly even killed, but he'd often quash those himself by releasing audio recordings. U.S. special forces nearly killed him in August 2017, destroying a compound south of Ragga in which he was believed to have been during a massive bombardment. The following month, he released an audio recording to prove he'd survived. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi dead, Trump says in morning address

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2019 at 8:28 am

