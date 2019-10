HENDERSON COUNTY — Authorities in Henderson County are engaging the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist. According to our new partner KETK, on Sunday afternoon a chase ensued on Highway 31 West. Witnesses say several law enforcement vehicles were in pursuit of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.