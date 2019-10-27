Today is Sunday October 27, 2019
Rep. Katie Hill resigns from Congress amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2019 at 6:49 pm
zrfphoto/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Following allegations of inappropriate sexual relations with a congressional staffer, Rep. Katie Hill announced her resignation from Congress Sunday night.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill said in a statement. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

