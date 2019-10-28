HENDERSON COUNTY — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for evading pursuit has been arrested. According to our news partner KETK, Leo Ralph Boyd III was arrested Sunday afternoon by officers with the Chandler Police Department. HCSO had asked for the public’s help in identifying Boyd after he evaded pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies. Witnesses say multiple law enforcement vehicles were pursuing the suspect on Hwy 31 West. According to HCSO, agencies involved in the chase included Chandler PD, HCSO, Eustace Police Department, Athens Police Department, DPS, and Brownsboro Police Department.