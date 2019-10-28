TYLER — A grandmother in the news over the Tatum ISD dress code, was arrested on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Randi Woodley was charged with Abandoning a Child with no Intent to Return, and on charges of Perjury. Woodley posted bail Saturday and was released. The arrest warrant shows that Woodley continued to send her grandson to school after he had been expelled. The student did not initially meet the economic requirements, but would qualify if Woodley’s Mom, Barbarra Johnson had guardianship. A notarized document was given to the school district showing the child lived with Johnson. Yet, over a month later, it was discovered Trimble was still living with Woodley.