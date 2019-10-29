SMITH COUNTY — Smith County could become the next ‘Sanctuary County’ in the state for gun rights after Tuesday’s Commissioners Court. According to our news partner KETK, if the resolution is approved, money and resources would no longer be spent to enforce laws believed to infringe on second amendment rights. Commissioner Terry Phillips is spearheading the move and believes it is the right thing to do with the recent concern of red flag laws and gun confiscation. “Really the constitution, the way I see it, it’s to fight against a tyrannical government, that might come against the people or something, so I just think it’s important that we show our support for the constitution,” said Commissioner Terry Phillips.