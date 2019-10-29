Today is Tuesday October 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop: Police

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2019 at 9:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

kali9/iStockOfficer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop: 'Our officer is continuing to fight'

(DENTON, Texas) -- A Texas police officer is in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said.

Just minutes after midnight, a Denton police officer initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation, according to police.

"During the traffic stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, where one of our officers was struck," the police department said.

Two persons of interest were detained after a car chase, according to police.

The officer, who was not named, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and underwent surgery, authorities said.

"Our officer is continuing to fight," Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted. "Thankful to the medical staff who are giving him excellent care, and the officers, dispatchers, and @DentonFireDept who got him to the hospital and gave him that chance."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop: Police

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2019 at 9:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

kali9/iStockOfficer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop: 'Our officer is continuing to fight'

(DENTON, Texas) -- A Texas police officer is in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said.

Just minutes after midnight, a Denton police officer initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation, according to police.

"During the traffic stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, where one of our officers was struck," the police department said.

Two persons of interest were detained after a car chase, according to police.

The officer, who was not named, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and underwent surgery, authorities said.

"Our officer is continuing to fight," Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted. "Thankful to the medical staff who are giving him excellent care, and the officers, dispatchers, and @DentonFireDept who got him to the hospital and gave him that chance."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement