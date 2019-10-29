kali9/iStockOfficer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop: ‘Our officer is continuing to fight’

(DENTON, Texas) — A Texas police officer is in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said.

Just minutes after midnight, a Denton police officer initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation, according to police.

“During the traffic stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, where one of our officers was struck,” the police department said.

Two persons of interest were detained after a car chase, according to police.

The officer, who was not named, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and underwent surgery, authorities said.

“Our officer is continuing to fight,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted. “Thankful to the medical staff who are giving him excellent care, and the officers, dispatchers, and @DentonFireDept who got him to the hospital and gave him that chance.”

Please keep our family in your prayers. Media, please see Assistant Chief Smith at our 3:45am presser. I am returning home immediately. I want to thank @CarrolltonTXPD and @FBTXPD for their assistance with getting the suspects detained and our partner agencies for their help. https://t.co/0wPOpdQKMu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 29, 2019

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

