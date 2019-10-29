TYLER — The City of Tyler announced on Tuesday a plan to reconstruct the Harvey Hall conference facility in the Rose Garden complex. According to our news partner KETK, plans also include a revitalization of the historic Mayfair building. It was built as a performing arts center in 1927 and hosted artist like Elvis and Johnny Cash. Officials say the current conference facilities at the present location are outdated and floorplans are not adequate to service modern conference needs.

Per the study done in part of the Rose Complex Master Plan, renovations would not provide the functionality that is needed. Action will be taken at the November 12 city council meeting to appoint a design team. Funding will come from money set-aside from the hotel occupancy tax and a half-cent sales tax fund.