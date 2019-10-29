iStock(COLONIA, N.J.) -- A Cessna 414 plane crashed into a home in New Jersey Tuesday morning, engulfing two adjacent houses in flames, local fire officials said. The crash was in Colonia, about 22 miles outside of New York City. The conditions of the plane passengers and the homeowners were not immediately clear. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are headed to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate, according to the FAA. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

2 houses on fire after plane crash in NJ

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2019 at 10:46 am

iStock(COLONIA, N.J.) -- A Cessna 414 plane crashed into a home in New Jersey Tuesday morning, engulfing two adjacent houses in flames, local fire officials said.



The crash was in Colonia, about 22 miles outside of New York City.



The conditions of the plane passengers and the homeowners were not immediately clear.



Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are headed to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate, according to the FAA.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



