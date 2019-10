JACKSONVILLE — On Monday the annual Trunk or Treat event presented by Jacksonville ISD found hundreds of kids in downtown along with parents with an emphasis on reading. According to our news partner KETK, before the Trunk or Treat event, each campus chose a book to read. During the night, staff dressed as characters from their books, set up a station, and gave away copies. The big picture hope is that parents will develop the habit of reading more to their children.