Today is Tuesday October 29, 2019
Marshall Police Continue to Investigate Weekend Murder

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2019 at 12:47 pm
MARSHALL — On Monday Marshall police recapped a fatal shooting in the community that claimed the life of 31 year-old Courtney Jamal Johnson. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30. Police arrived on Melanie St at the Bel Aire Manor apartment complex to find the male had been shot multiple times. Johnson was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The suspect, Charles Ray Mason, 31, of Marshall was located a short distance from the scene by police. Mason was arrested and charged with one count of Murder, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

