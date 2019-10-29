TYLER — Match play began on Monday with the Qualifying Draw to earn a spot into the Main Draw of the RBC Pro Challenge, a USTA Pro Circuit event. It was a day of upsets in the Rose City, with American Katharine Fahey beating seeded Italian Biana Turati. 3-seeded Hanna Chang fell in three sets to fellow American Amy Zhu. The match of the day came as two Americans faced off on center court. Seeded 5 in the Qualifying Draw, Kayla Day walked away with the win, defeating Anastasia Nefedova.

RBC Pro Challenge wild card and 2019 NCAA Singles Champion Estela Perez-Somarriba defeated seeded American Claire Liu to advance to the second round of the Qualifying Draw on Tuesday. In other tennis news, 2018 RBC Pro Challenge semi-finalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland advanced to the WTA Finals, a tournament of the Women’s Tennis Association played annually at the end of the season for the top-ranked professional players, before falling to top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia on Sunday. Last year, Bencic was upset by eventual RBC Pro Challenge winner, American Whitney Osuigwe in the semifinals. Osuigwe is back in Tyler this year, competing to reclaim her title and playing Tuesday evening at 5:30pm on center court. Play continues on Tuesday. All matches are free and open to the public through Thursday.