Today is Tuesday October 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pence Tells Troops in Texas that Terrorism Fight “Goes On”

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2019 at 3:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT HOOD (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence used a stop at an Army post in Texas to praise U.S. military forces whose weekend raid left Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead. Pence on Tuesday addressed troops at Fort Hood. In a patriotic message before a large U.S. flag, he said, “The fight against terrorism goes on.” Pence offered greetings from President Donald Trump. He said Trump has “been working to make the strongest military in the history of the world.” Pence joined Trump in the situation room observing U.S. troops chasing al-Baghdadi. Saturday’s successful mission by U.S. special operations forces ended with al-Baghdadi blowing himself up. Pence earlier observed Fort Hood troops in weapons exercises. He was scheduled to be at a GOP fundraiser in Austin later in the day.

Pence Tells Troops in Texas that Terrorism Fight “Goes On”

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2019 at 3:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT HOOD (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence used a stop at an Army post in Texas to praise U.S. military forces whose weekend raid left Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead. Pence on Tuesday addressed troops at Fort Hood. In a patriotic message before a large U.S. flag, he said, “The fight against terrorism goes on.” Pence offered greetings from President Donald Trump. He said Trump has “been working to make the strongest military in the history of the world.” Pence joined Trump in the situation room observing U.S. troops chasing al-Baghdadi. Saturday’s successful mission by U.S. special operations forces ended with al-Baghdadi blowing himself up. Pence earlier observed Fort Hood troops in weapons exercises. He was scheduled to be at a GOP fundraiser in Austin later in the day.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement