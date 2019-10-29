TYLER — Smith County officials have scheduled “Citizen Input Meetings” in each precinct of the county throughout November. Smith County is working on a plan for a new Smith County Courthouse. Before a plan is presented to voters, county officials are gathering public input on whether the public agrees that a new courthouse is needed, where it should go, what factors for consideration are most important, and to answer any questions or listen to any comments citizens may have.

On Monday, November 4, Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips will be at the Lindale High School Cafeteria. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, November 7, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix will hold a meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Whitehouse.

On Tuesday, November 12, Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr will have a community meeting from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St. in Bullard.

On Monday, November 18, Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton will host a meeting from 6-7 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church, in Tyler.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has said the intended timeline is to present an initial plan for a new courthouse in the spring of 2020, hold additional public meetings throughout the summer of 2020, to ensure the citizens have full and accurate information, and to call for a vote on a proposed plan for the November 2020 election. County officials are asking all Smith County residents to take a couple of minutes to fill out a brief survey, which can be found at https://www.smith-county.com/online-services/online-county-services/court-house-planning