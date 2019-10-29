WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse announced the hiring of a new Police Chief on Tuesday afternoon. Current Tyler Police Lt. Paul Robeson has been selected to lead the Whitehouse police department. Robeson will begin serving as police chief in Whitehouse on Dec. 2. The Lt. has been with TPD for nearly 2 decades. Robeson started his law enforcement career in Tyler in May 2002, and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License. Robeson was selected as Rookie of the Year and Supervisor of the Year two times.

Robeson has also received a life-saving award for saving a child’s life. He supervised two units that received Unit of the Year awards. He has been selected as supervisor of the month five times. Robeson has received numerous other awards for service, including awards for his volunteerism.