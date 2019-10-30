Today is Wednesday October 30, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Affidavit: Witness Identifies Suspect as Party Hall Gunman

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 4:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GREENVILLE (AP) – Investigators say a confidential informant claimed to witness Brandon Ray Gonzales open fire at an off-campus college Halloween party in Texas, killing two people and injuring a dozen more. In an arrest affidavit, Texas Ranger Laura Simmons says the person contacted the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office with eyewitness information. Then, through an attorney, the witness identified Gonzales as the gunman through the suspect’s Facebook profile and from photos of the suspect shown by investigators. The witness reported seeing Gonzales late Saturday in line to enter The Party Venue, just outside Greenville, Texas. The witness later saw him with a large group playing dice in a restroom, then saw him leave the restroom, pull a handgun from his waist and begin shooting. Gonzales is jailed on a capital murder charge.

Affidavit: Witness Identifies Suspect as Party Hall Gunman

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 4:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GREENVILLE (AP) – Investigators say a confidential informant claimed to witness Brandon Ray Gonzales open fire at an off-campus college Halloween party in Texas, killing two people and injuring a dozen more. In an arrest affidavit, Texas Ranger Laura Simmons says the person contacted the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office with eyewitness information. Then, through an attorney, the witness identified Gonzales as the gunman through the suspect’s Facebook profile and from photos of the suspect shown by investigators. The witness reported seeing Gonzales late Saturday in line to enter The Party Venue, just outside Greenville, Texas. The witness later saw him with a large group playing dice in a restroom, then saw him leave the restroom, pull a handgun from his waist and begin shooting. Gonzales is jailed on a capital murder charge.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement