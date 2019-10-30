( ABC/Randy HolmesNEW YORK) — Kevin Hart is finally opening up about the devastating L.A. car accident that left him seriously injured. He posted an emotional video to Instagram detailing events after the September 1 crash, such as his 10-day hospital stay, along with his long and painful road to recovery.

“My world forever changed,” Hart writes in the video’s opening before revealing the severity of his injuries.

Two nurses are seen gently rolling the comedian off his hospital bed before the scene switches to him wearing a back brace while attempting to stand with a walker. He pants painfully and heavily as he breathes through an oxygen tank.

Then, the scene flashes forward to the recovery process as Meek Mill‘s and John Legend‘s “Maybach Curtains” plays in the background. Hart is first lying face down and grimacing as he undergoes physical therapy when the narration begins, “When God talks, you gotta listen.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor says as he continues growing stronger with his therapy, “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

The video then switches to a more hopeful note of the comedian hugging and interacting with various family and friends. He narrates, “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

He then concludes, “Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow’s not promised. I’m thankful for simply still being here; the road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

