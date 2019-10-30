ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Hannah Brown is having an extremely busy year and it seems the pressure she’s been bottling up finally exploded after Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars.

The former Bachelorette star opened up about her mental health struggles on Instagram, writing, “This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined.” She included a photo of her next to her smiling dancing partner Alan Bersten.

Brown bares it all in her lengthy caption, speaking about the positives and many negatives that came with her journey on the dancing competition.

“When I decided to do DWTS I thought it would be a fun way to channel all my energy after a whirlwind experience as the Bachelorette,” The 25-year-old explains before emotionally revealing that the experience was not the one she hoped.

“Last night was really defeating for me,” She writes before referencing the tough love she received from Carrie Ann Inaba on Monday, who told the Bachelorette that she was “disconnected from the movements” and was not baring it all on the dance floor.

“It’s true there is a disconnect,” Brown agrees before defending her performance, “I am busting my a**. I am giving this my all. It’s my focus and passion right now. But each week I fall flat. I’ve gotten to the point of being so anxious before I perform that I can’t completely enjoy it like I wish and know I could.”

However, her confession is not her “throwing a pity party” or throwing in the towel. She clarifies that she wanted to talk about her mental health and acknowledged that she has the opportunity to grow and learn.

She then thanks those for supporting her through the rough times before promising “See y’all next Monday!”

DWTS returns November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.