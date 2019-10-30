miflippo/iStock(HOUSTON) — After falling to the Houston Astros at home in Game 5 of the World Series, the Washington Nationals managed to turn their fate around and stave off elimination Tuesday night to keep their dream of winning their first title alive.

But the Game 6 victory came with some drama.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ended up being ejected from the game in the 7th inning over a controversial runner interference call. Watch the play unfold HERE.

After the game, he addressed the play and his ejection to reporters:

Despite the heated exchange between Martinez and the umpires, the Nats were able to tack on more runs that inning to increase their lead over the Astros. They ended up beating Houston 7-2, forcing a Game 7.

The winner-take-all finale will take place in Houston Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.