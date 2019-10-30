Josie_Desmarais/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A former Juul executive is suing the e-cigarette company over a shipment of allegedly contaminated pods. In the lawsuit, Siddharth Breja, the former senior vice president of global finance at Juul, accuses the company of shipping out one million contaminated pods earlier this year and not telling customers. For more details on the lawsuit, watch the ABC News report below:

Ex-Juul executive sues over allegedly contaminated pods

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 8:00 am

Josie_Desmarais/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A former Juul executive is suing the e-cigarette company over a shipment of allegedly contaminated pods.



In the lawsuit, Siddharth Breja, the former senior vice president of global finance at Juul, accuses the company of shipping out one million contaminated pods earlier this year and not telling customers.



For more details on the lawsuit, watch the ABC News report below:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back